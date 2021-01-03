Hyderabad: Woman ends life over health issues

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: A 29 year-old woman ended her life at Dabeerpura in the city on Saturday night.

According to the police, Rabia Begum, a resident of Bibi ka Alawa area under Dabeerpura police station limits consumed poisonous substance at her house on Saturday afternoon and was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment by her family members.

She died in the night while undergoing treatment. The family members of the woman told the police that Rabia was facing health issues and might have ended her life over it. A case is booked by the police and investigation taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .