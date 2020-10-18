Hyderabad: Woman found dead at Rein Bazar

According to the police, the victim Radhika (24) a resident of Mehdipatnam had come to the house of one Wasey who stayed at Madina colony in Rein Bazaar on Saturday evening.

By | Published: 9:27 am

Hyderabad: A 24 year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a house in Madina Nagar colony in Rein Bazaar on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim Radhika (24) a resident of Mehdipatnam had come to the house of one Wasey who stayed at Madina colony in Rein Bazaar on Saturday evening. Both of them have been in friendship with each other for the last few years.

“It is not known what had happened in the house. The woman was found dead with injuries in the house,” the Rein Bazaar police said.

A case is registered and investigation taken up.

