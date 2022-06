| Hyderabad Woman Hit By Car In Kamatipura

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:26 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman sustained injuries when a car hit her at Kamatipura on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim identified as Nisha Fatima, a resident of Fateh Darwaza was walking on the road when a speeding Toyota Qualis hit her before ramming a roadside shop.

The Kamatipura police shifted her to hospital.