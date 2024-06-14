Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death in Banjara Hills

The victim, identified as K.Anuradha Reddy, was working in the Special Branch section situated in the police twin towers building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 07:57 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman senior assistant working at the TSPICCC in Banjara Hills died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a multi-storied building at Puppalguda in Narsingi on Friday.

The victim, identified as K.Anuradha Reddy, was working in the Special Branch section situated in the police twin towers building. Her husband Janardhan Reddy works as a government school teacher.

According to the police, the victim is suspected to have been upset over personal issues and ended her life. She jumped from the apartment building and died on the spot. Other residents who noticed her, rushed to her to be shifted to the hospital, but she had died by then.

On being alerted, the Narsingi police reached the spot and took up investigation.