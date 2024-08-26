Hyderabad: Woman killed in dispute over mobile phone charger

The Dundigal police apprehended Ravula Kamal Kumar (37), suspected of murdering the victim Shanthi following a dispute over a mobile phone charger on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 10:02 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Dundigal police apprehended a man suspected of murdering a woman following a dispute over a mobile phone charger four days ago.

On Thursday night, the suspect Ravula Kamal Kumar (37), a resident of Dundigal and a native of Warangal, visited the house of the victim Shanthi, where he suspected that he had lost the charger.

“Kamal Kumar suspected Shanthi had stolen his charger and picked up a quarrel with the woman. When the woman denied taking the charger, he attacked her and she started shouting. Afraid that the local people might gather and attack him, Kamal Kumar put his hand on the mouth of the woman. The victim was suffocated and died,” DCP (Medchal), N Koti Reddy said.

The suspect left the body in the house and fled to Warangal. The next day, the police found the body of the woman lying in the hut and registered a case.

“After examining closed circuit cameras, the police tracked him down to Warangal and nabbed him,” the DCP added.

Kamal Kumar was arrested and remanded.