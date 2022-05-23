Hyderabad: Youngistaan Foundation organises awareness programme on menstrual hygiene

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:14 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: City-based voluntary organisation Youngistaan Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF recently organised a unique event at Lamakaan on the issue of observing menstrual hygiene and to spread awareness about it.

As part of the unique event, being organised on the occasion of menstrual hygiene month-2022, over 100 members of inter-generational, gender inclusive audience leveraged art, culture, satire and humour as tools and highlighted the need to promote best menstrual hygiene practices.

The slam poets, Rana Khan and Krishna from Hyderabad Arts and Culture Community (HACC) stressed on sustainable menstruation, natural process of periods through their poems. Later, stand-up comedian Roshni Rao took the stage to get those in attendance laughing by highlighting the normalised talk around period stigma. Later, Hyderabad storytellers Association (HYSTA), a collective of storytellers performed a tandem act focusing on menstrual education.

Founder and Director of Youngistaan Foundation, Arun Daniel Yellamaty, said, “Menstrual hygiene and the taboos around it are hardly spoken in public spaces. I believe it’s high time we speak about it and create awareness to the people around us.” For info on the activities of the foundation: www.youngistaanfoundation.org.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .