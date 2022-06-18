Hyderabad: Youngster, bus conductor held by She Teams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: A youngster who sexually assaulted a minor girl and a TSRTC bus conductor who misbehaved with a passenger were among 44 persons caught by the She Teams in the last four weeks in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Officials said 19 minors too were caught.

In one incident, R.Sravan (22), a painter from Hayathnagar was caught for allegedly raping a minor girl after luring her in the name of love. He took her to his cousin’s room, where he promised to marry her and then raped her. On being alerted by her father, the She Team caught him and handed him over to the Hayathnagar police.

In another incident, Syed Ameen, 40, a TSRTC bus conductor, on the pretext of issuing a ticket, inappropriately touched a woman passenger and misbehaved with her in Nacharam. Based on her complaint, the Nacharam police nabbed him.

According to officials, 40 cases including 13 FIRs and 19 petty cases were booked in the last four weeks. All those arrested were counselled by counsellors and psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s Camp Office in LB Nagar.

Apart from this, many persons were caught during decoy operations at Ibrahimpatnam, Malkajgiri, Vanasthalipuram and Choutuppal. The She Teams also conducted decoy operations in Metro trains and caught nine male passengers for intruding into the ladies compartment.

The She Teams also stopped 3 child marriages in Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam and Vanasthalipuram during this period. Until now, 148 child marriages were averted since the inception of the police commissioenrate. The Rachakonda Police requested citizens to report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.