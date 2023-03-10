Hyderabad: Youngster ends life, records selfie video

According to the police, a 25-year-old construction worker recorded and saved the selfie video on his phone before hanging himself from the ceiling with a rope
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old construction worker died by suicide in his house at Attapur, Rajendranagar on Friday morning. Before taking the extreme measure, Syed Arshad recorded a selfie-video in which he confessed that the extreme step was due to personal reasons.
Employed as a construction worker, Syed Arshad was married four years ago. Due to some differences, he had divorced his wife and was living separately in a rented room at Attapur.
According to the police, Syed Arshad recorded and saved the selfie video on his phone before hanging himself from the ceiling with a rope.
His neighbor found him dead and informed the police on Friday morning.
The Mailardevpally police visited the spot and recovered the mobile phone from the spot.
Case is under investigation.