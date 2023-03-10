Hyderabad: Youngster ends life, records selfie video

According to the police, a 25-year-old construction worker recorded and saved the selfie video on his phone before hanging himself from the ceiling with a rope

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old construction worker died by suicide in his house at Attapur, Rajendranagar on Friday morning. Before taking the extreme measure, Syed Arshad recorded a selfie-video in which he confessed that the extreme step was due to personal reasons.

Employed as a construction worker, Syed Arshad was married four years ago. Due to some differences, he had divorced his wife and was living separately in a rented room at Attapur.

According to the police, Syed Arshad recorded and saved the selfie video on his phone before hanging himself from the ceiling with a rope.

His neighbor found him dead and informed the police on Friday morning.

The Mailardevpally police visited the spot and recovered the mobile phone from the spot.

Case is under investigation.

Also Read Man stabbed to death outside residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad