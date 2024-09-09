Hyderabad: Youth held for locking girl in room for 20 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 10:33 PM

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police arrested Krishna Chaitanya (23), who allegedly abducted and locked a 20-year-old girl student in a hotel room.

The girl, a resident from Bhainsa became an acquaintance with the suspect, who hails from Gadwal, on a social media platform. A few days ago, the accused called the girl on the pretext of meeting her and allegedly locked her in a hotel room at Narayanguda for 20 days.

The girl was rescued on Saturday and the suspect was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS at Narayanaguda police station.

The parents of the girl student lodged a complaint with “SHE Teams” Hyderabad, stating that their daughter had called them and informed that she had been trapped by an online friend through a social media platform, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes & Women Safety-Hyderabad) D Kavitha said.

The victim had said the suspect threatened and forced her to come to Hyderabad and she had been locked in a hotel room for 20 days by him, police said, adding that she shared her current location to her parents via an instant messaging app.

The SHE Teams tracked and located the girl in a locked hotel room at Narayanaguda, and rescued her and handed over to her parents, police said.

The suspect was also subsequently arrested.