Hyderabadi bulleteers on ‘Azadi’ expedition

Members of Wanderers, one of the oldest biking club in Hyderabad, will be starting their ride on May 19 from Siliguri, in West Bengal.

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi bikers connected to Wanderers, one of the oldest biking clubs in the city, are all set to hop on their Royal Enfield bikes and take on the long road. The group will be going on a flag ride, covering about 11 cities and hamlets in the country.

Over 10 bulleteers will be embarking on the ride and will be making their way through some of the most challenging terrains to thank Indian Armed Forces and Para Special Forces for their selfless services.

The cause was started back in 2016 when Pavan and Praveen, who leads the team, thought to spread the message of patriotism in their own style.

“Riding community excites a lot of people regardless of age. The way we ride on a road in the sequence is definitely an eye-treat. We leverage people’s eagerness and also make sure that our cause is reaching as many as possible,” says Pavan, adding that they will be socialising with others on the way and distributing stickers about the cause.

So far, the team has executed five phases and it wants to dedicate this sixth edition to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Their ride will be starting on May 19 from Siliguri, a city in West Bengal, and will cover the least-known places like Zuluk, Nathula, Lachen, Gurudongmar Lake, Alipurduar, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Tezu, Kaho, and Guwahati in over 10 days.

“We are hoping to cover all the places till May 31. We will be riding to the highest peaks like 5.5 kilometres above the sea level and also visiting a remote village across the Line of Control (LoC) where India’s first sunrise happens in Arunachal Pradesh,” he shares, adding that all their trips are self-funded.

To get used to the high altitudes, the team has changed their diet plans and started workouts to get flexible enough. While some are going cycling, others are opting for cardio, gym and yoga.

If it is a straight road, the riders are hoping to cover 400-500 kilometres every day. And, in the case of mountains, it might be 150-200 kilometres a day.

