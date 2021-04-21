Hyderabadi entrepreneur bags Indian Achievers Award

Preethi Reddy, MD at Sherlocks Lounge and Kitchen won the award for her professional achievement and contribution in nation building

Hyderabad: Preethi Reddy, managing director at Sherlocks Lounge and Kitchen has won the Indian Achievers Award 2020-21 in recognition of her professional achievement and contribution in nation building.

She worked with national and multi-national companies spread across Europe and South East Asia and had her last stint as the Asia Pacific Head for a construction company handling human resources and returned to India when the entrepreneurs’ bug bit her, paving the way for the beginning of Sherlock’s Lounge, which was the first step to introducing the concept of ‘Family Pub’ in Hyderabad, according to a press release.

Preethi holds a Masters in Business Management and is a recipient of Naari Shakti Women Icon Award. Harish Chandra, Executive Director and Editor, Indian Achievers’ Forum & Achievers’ World said Preethi Reddy deserved the honour for her achievements and contribution.

