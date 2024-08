| Anila Vavilla Appointed New Vcmd Of Tgredco

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 11:06 PM

Hyderabad: Anila Vavilla has been appointed as the new Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited(TGREDCO).

The State government on Wednesday issued orders to that effect.

Anila Vavilla is set to assume the role previously held by N Janaiah.