Hyderabadi social activist on a mission to help unemployed

Mohammed Mannanullah Khan alias Engineer Mannan Khan has been organising job melas across Hyderabad for the last six months.

Hyderabad: An electric engineer-cum-social worker from Golconda area of the city is on a mission to help those who have lost jobs during the Covid pandemic.

Mohammed Mannanullah Khan alias Engineer Mannan Khan, a resident of Golconda who had completed his B Tech from a private college in Bandlaugda, has been organising job melas across the city for the last six months. In coordination with various noted personalities of the city and the active participation of companies, he organised 16 job fairs in the city so far.

The journey began after Mannan noticed that the Covid pandemic had impacted lots of families and several people lost their jobs and were desperately in search of livelihood. “We were actually arranging dry ration for families but many youngsters asked help to let them know if there were any openings in any workplace. So we came up with this idea of holding job melas and helping them land a suitable job,” he said.

The initiative was launched in September last year after the second lockdown was relaxed. The situation was so bad then that people were ready to take any job for their survival. Mannan said that there were even instances of postgraduates taking work as food delivery boys.

“During the job fairs conducted by us during this period, over 1,000 candidates got selected by different companies. Alongside at the job event, we also hold counseling sessions to help candidates identify their capabilities and select fields suitable for them,” he said.

Various companies including IT/ITES firms, financial institutions, security, automobile, food delivery, courier companies and others are participating in the company. “In the first job mela around 20 companies participated. After coming to know that we are doing it free of cost, more are joining our programs,” Mannan Khan added.

The job melas are conducted in the older parts of the city at Tolichowki, Nampally, Attapur, Shamshabad and Golconda.

