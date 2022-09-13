Hyderabadi youth dies hours before joining new job in Saudi

Published: Published Date - 02:39 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

File Photo: Deceased Mohammed Mujaheed Ali

Jeddah: A Hyderabadi youth has died in Saudi Arabia hours before joining a new job, which he was searching for a long time.

Mohammed Mujaheed Ali (37), native of Hakeempet near Toli Chowki in Hyderabad was found dead in his accommodation in Marfouh district in capital Riyadh on Sunday. He was scheduled to join a new firm from Sunday. However, he was found dead on the steps of his new house in Riyadh in the morning hours which spotted by neighbours.

They alerted the police that came and shifted the body to hospital where doctors certified that Mujaheed died following cardiac arrest.

The deceased was working in Dammam for some time and found a lucrative job in a new firm which he was scheduled to start on the same day when he died, said family sources.

The deceased is survived by wife and parents, who sought help of Abdul Jabbar, a noted community worker in Riyadh to complete death formalities and the body is expected to be buried in a day or two, said Jabbar.