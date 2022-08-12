Hyderabadis give a befitting reply to BJP’s threats to stall Munawar Faruqui’s show

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:38 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui was yet again attacked by the right-wingers as BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday threatened to stop his upcoming show in the city. In his video message, the politician said that he will ‘set the venue on fire’ and even ‘beat him up’ if the comedian performed in the city.

The threats came after the comedian announced his upcoming Hyderabad show, titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere,’ on August 20 on Instagram.The venue of the show is yet to be announced.

Following the threats, several social media users, including from the city, took to twitter in support of the comedian. Many tagged Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, and asked him to take action against Raja Singh’s threats.

“Dear @KTRTRS sir, There is video going viral in which BJP MLA Raja Singh openly threatens @munawar0018 & said organisers will have to face serious consequences. As u promised #MunawarFaruqui show will not be canceled in Hyderabad. Please look into this matter on a urgent basis,” wrote a user, posting an old video of the minister in which he openly invites the comedians to perform in the city.

There is video going viral in which BJP MLA Raja Singh openly threatens @munawar0018 & said organisers will have to face serious consequences. As u promised #MunawarFaruqui show will not be canceled in Hyderabad.Please look into this matter on a urgent basis. pic.twitter.com/SHjNWBxfFH — DRS (@cric7drs) August 11, 2022

“We welcome our brother Munawwar Farooqi to perform in Hyderabad. We assure you we have good Law & order forces, with love and regards from the city of peace, love and diversity #Hyderabad,” wrote another user, posting a video message for the comedian.

We welcome our brother Munawwar Farooqi to perform in Hyderabad. We assure you we have good Law & order forces, with love and regards from the city of peace, love and diversity #Hyderabad♥️. pic.twitter.com/ydTn7nMifX — Syed Abdahu Kashaf (@syedKashaf95) August 11, 2022

Another user assures that such incidents will not occur in the city, adding that people should not be surprised even if KTR attends Munawar’s show.

It’s Hyderabad, not Pune… Just saying 🙂 (Also, don’t get surprised if Telangana IT minister himself attends the show cause it’s “Telangana”)#MunawarFaruqui — Begula (@Beluga_11) August 11, 2022

Check out a few other reactions:

Raja singh bole tho hate speech 😮‍💨 , aur inhe munawar ka show cancel karta kate,bhai tu pahele apne uper lage cases clear karle 🙂 , aur tune galiyan deke dusre religion ke feelings hurt kare so usko kuch nai, irony 💀#MunawarFaruqui#Justice pic.twitter.com/61NdTrcQQi — koi nai hai 🫣 (@munawar_army) August 11, 2022

#shameonbjp BJP will losse more vote from this because this time more than 90% people are with #Munawarfaruqui because now everyone knows that munawar is right I was a bjp supporter but from now no vote for BJP from my side — anshul Mathur (@IndianC92173107) August 11, 2022

Mann gayi Hyderabad ke log ekdum mast love you sir lots of love from mkj 🙏🙏 #MunawarFaruqui https://t.co/grcP8PmVmC — Aman (mkj) (@fit_organic) August 11, 2022