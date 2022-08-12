Friday, Aug 12, 2022
By Telangana Today
Hyderabadis give a befitting reply to BJP’s threats to stall Munawar Faruqui’s show

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui was yet again attacked by the right-wingers as  BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday threatened to stop his upcoming show in the city. In his video message, the politician said that he will ‘set the venue on fire’ and even ‘beat him up’ if the comedian performed in the city.

The threats came after the comedian announced his upcoming Hyderabad show, titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere,’ on August 20 on Instagram.The venue of the show is yet to be announced.

Following the threats, several social media users, including from the city, took to twitter in support of the comedian. Many tagged Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, and asked him to take action against Raja Singh’s threats.

“Dear @KTRTRS sir, There is video going viral in which BJP MLA Raja Singh openly threatens @munawar0018 & said organisers will have to face serious consequences. As u promised #MunawarFaruqui show will not be canceled in Hyderabad. Please look into this matter on a urgent basis,” wrote a user, posting an old video of the minister in which he openly invites the comedians to perform in the city.

“We welcome our brother Munawwar Farooqi to perform in Hyderabad. We assure you we have good Law & order forces, with love and regards from the city of peace, love and diversity #Hyderabad,” wrote another user, posting a video message for the comedian.

Another user assures that such incidents will not occur in the city, adding that people should not be surprised even if KTR attends Munawar’s show.

Check out a few other reactions:

