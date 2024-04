BJP MLA T Raja Singh booked for unauthorized rally on Sriram Navami

The Afzalgunj police had also booked a similar case against him three days ago.

22 April 2024, 03:03 PM

Hyderabad: A case is registered at A case is registered at Sultan Bazaar police station against BJP Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh for allegedly taking out a rally without obtaining permissions on Sriram Navami held on Wednesday last.

In the complaint made by a sub inspector it is alleged Raja Singh took out an unauthorized rally and played loud music at Hanuman Vyamshala. The rally led to traffic jam.

The police invoked Sections 188, 290 r/w 34 against Raja Singh, Mahender and others.