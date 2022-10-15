Hyderabad’s 8-year-old Tanvee set to weave magic on pool table

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Updated On - 08:54 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: When all her age group kids are busy grappling with academics, the eight-year-old Tanvee Vallem is weaving magic on the pool board in the United States of America.

Meet the eight-year-old pool player Tanvee Vallem from Hyderabad who is residing in Maryland, USA currently. She has the rare distinction of being the only Indian in the junior category to compete in an international event, when she took part in the SVB Junior Open, an inaugural pool event named after world champion Shane Van Boening that was held alongside the US Open Pool Championship.

The Grade III student, who picked up the sport six months ago, impressed everyone in the nine ball tournament. Born in Hyderabad, Tanvee was one of the only 64 players to be invited to compete in the tournament. The youngster, who finished at a credible joint 33rd, showcased her talent and proved that she is set for bigger things in the future.

Speaking on how Tanvee took up the sport, her father Veeresh said, “Since I was interested in playing pool as a favourite pastime, I got a table to home. Tanvee was at home for two months since it was summer and she didn’t have school. So she started playing pool and got interested in the game. This SVB junior Open is her first ever tournament.”

Tanvee has been training for the last six months with coach Roy Pastor of Billiards Education Foundation. “There are very few master coaches and one of them is in Boston. He saw her skills and started coaching her. Since we live in New Jersey and the academy is in Boston, she is currently taking online training,” he explained.

Tanvee trains hard everyday and is inspired by current nine-ball world champion Shane Van Boening and wants to emulate him. However, pool game is not the only one she likes. She is also a green belt holder in taekwondo and learns kuchipudi from Lavanya Thamire from Kalanidhi Dance.