Hyderabad's Bison Literary Fest celebrates expression and empowerment

Published Date - 02:04 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: Bison Literary Fest ‘Creative Pursuits’ with a theme ‘Abhivyanjana – Celebration of Expression’ and organised by the Bison Division in Secunderabad, was inaugurated by Radhika Radhakrishnan, Chairperson of Bison FWO.

A tastefully crafted book “Flavours of Nationalism – Recipes of Love and Sacrifice” boasting recipes across India, contributed by the Bison Families was released to commemorate India’s initiative on International Year of the Millets 2023.

A Book Fair was also hosted and elders and children alike including students from Army Public School Bolarum and RK Puram, visited it.

The event spread over two days had motivational talks of valour, grit and determination, including women empowerment, creative workshops to enable and upskill women and children.

Competitions were organised to harness talent in tune with the theme of Creative Pursuits and the finale was a sterling performances of literary and cultural erudition including Shadow Art, Sand Art, Ventriloquist Artist, Regional Dance- Perini Sivatandavam and musical performance by children.

