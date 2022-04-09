Hyderabad’s Dhruv Kumar selected for U-19 Asian squash trials

Hyderabad: Dhruv Kumar Gangashetty got a major boost to his fledgling career as he became the lone Hyderabad player to be called for Under-19 Asian individual squash championships national trials that will be held in Chennai from April 11 to 16.

The top two will qualify for the Asian Championship that will be conducted in Thailand from June 15 to 19.

Son of Arvind Shetty, former Hyderabad Ranji cricketer and also a State squash player, 17-year-old Dhruv followed in the footsteps of his father in squash five years ago.

With no professional coaching facilities available for squash in the city, Dhruv had to work hard with his father to make a mark in the national horizon.

“I thank my father, who is also my mentor and coach,’’ said Dhruv who was gifted with a Head squash kit by V Chamundeswarinath, former Andhra Ranji captain.

