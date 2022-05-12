Hyderabad’s Esha Singh shoots mixed team gold

New Delhi: India’s 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team combinations extended their dominance in the Pistol disciplines, as Esha Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary claimed gold and Palak and Sarabjot Singh silver at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Thursday.

According to information received here, Esha and Saurabh prevailed 16-12 in the gold medal match. Ramita and Paarth Makhija also won silver in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competition, going down 13-17 to the Polish pair of Julia Piotrowska and Wiktor Sajdak, making it three on the day and a total of 10 medals so far, including four gold.

The Indian Pistol pairs came through topping a 38-field qualification round of 60 shots with scores of 578 and 575 respectively. It was Palak and Sarabjot who had the better of Esha and Saurabh in this round, however the more experienced pair of Esha and Saurabh saw it through when it mattered most.

In the Junior Men’s Trap, three shooters Arya Vansh Pathak, Vivaan Kapoor and Shardul Vihaan shot respectable scores of 118 (the first two names) and 117 each to finish ninth, 10th and 12th respectively. Shapath Bharadwaj finished 17th with a round of 115 while Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 110 for a 32nd place finish.