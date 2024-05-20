| Hyderabads Isb Retains Position As Top Business School In India Ranks Second In Asia

Hyderabad’s ISB retains position as top business school in India, ranks second in Asia

Further, the ISB’s global ranking has gone up to 26 from last year’s 29.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 May 2024, 05:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has retained its position (first rank) as the top business school in the country and has been ranked second in Asia, as per the newly released Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024.

Further, the ISB’s global ranking has gone up to 26 from last year’s 29.

Emphasising its programmes’ relevance and expertise in catering to the evolving needs of organisations globally, ISB Executive Education has also ranked one globally in the ‘Future Use’ parameter. Other significant parameters where the school stands out globally are ‘Teaching Methods and Materials’ (25), ‘Value for Money’ (15), ‘Preparation’ (27), ‘Programme Design’ (28) and ‘International Clients’ (28).

Speaking on the announcement, ISB Deputy Dean, Executive Education and Digital Learning, Prof. Deepa Mani said the ranking resonates with ISB Executive Education’s commitment to equipping learners with knowledge and behaviours essential for effecting transformative change in global businesses and society, at large.

“We strive to consistently create a far-reaching and deep impact by integrating advanced learning pedagogies, leveraging the expertise of world-class faculty, cutting-edge research and drawing on comprehensive market insights with learner-focused outcomes,” she said.

The ISB’s transformative learning solutions equip learners with a mindset of growth and lifelong learning, encouraging them to embrace change, learn, adapt and lead purposefully in a constantly evolving domestic and global business environment, she added.