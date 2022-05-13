Hyderabad’s Lokesh to represent India at international basketball Championships

By Upender Yellutla Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Lokesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad basketball player K Lokesh Kumar is over the moon after making it to the Indian 3×3 basketball team.

The 16-year old was selected into the national team for the upcoming 19th World School Athletics Championships-School Gymnasiade, scheduled to be held in Normandy, France from May 14 to 22. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Picket’s student, got into the team after his performance in the SGFI National Open Selection trials held at the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh recently.

“I am very delighted to represent the country at an international event and I am happy for my parents because their support and hard work resulted in my success,” Lokesh said. Being a son of international basketball players, Lokesh got inspired by watching his parents’ game. “My parents are former international level basketball players, I used to watch them playing together and got interested and started my training when I was in my sixth class ,” said the 12th class shooter.

Lokesh also represented Telangana State in the sub-juniors nationals twice – in the 2018 (Kangra, Himachal Pradesh) and 2019 (Cuttack, Odisha). He won silver in the Kendriya Vidyalaya school nationals and represented Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in the SGFI nationals held in Bengaluru.

When asked about his future plans, “I want to represent the country in international events and play professional leagues. I work hard and I will perform to the best of my abilities. I want to make my parents and the country proud,” said Lokesh. He is training at the Raising Stars Basketball Academy, GHMC ground Marredpally with his father K Vishal.

Meanwhile, his father Vishal is on cloud nine. “I am really proud of him (Lokesh) because I have been playing basketball for the past 30 years and I have represented India and now my son is continuing my legacy. My son is one of my students. So it’s a double delight as a father and a coach,” he said.

“Being a father, I always wanted him to play well. But, as a coach watching his game I let him know the hurdles that he is facing in the game and advise him to overcome them in a technical manner,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .