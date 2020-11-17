Hyderabad’s Mayor post reserved for women

In all, out of 150 wards, 75 wards will be represented by women and the rest will be open for the General category

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: The next Mayor of Hyderabad will be a woman with the Mayor post being reserved for women under the General category. Similarly, out of 150 wards, 44 have been reserved for women under the General category.

Even in two wards that have been reserved for Schedule Tribes, one ward is reserved for women and the other is for the general category. In the 10 wards reserved for Schedule castes, five have been reserved for women and the other five for the General category. Likewise, out of the 50 wards reserved for Backward Classes, 25 have been reserved for women and the remaining are in the General category. In all, out of 150 wards, 75 wards will be represented by women and the rest will be open for the General category.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .