Hyderabad’s Mohammed Riyaz races away to glory in Chennai

Hyderabad: Speed thrills city racer Mohammed Riyaz. The Hyderabad racer began the new season on a high note when he won the 1000cc category event in the Round 1 of the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship held at the Madras Motor Race track in Chennai recently. Riding on his Yamaha R1 1000CC, he zoomed away in 8.026 seconds and also received the best tuner award.

One of the best experienced riders in the country and having won more than 100 plus trophies in racing field, Riyaz is part of the Team R. Racing 63. Even though most of the riders prefer to new models, Riyaz continues to ride on his 2007 model. “This 2007 model is still giving a hell of competition to all the modern bikes because of my tuning to the bike and my riding style. I feel very proud of it. Incidentally, I got the best tuner award in the competition,’’ he said.

Riyaz, who this year bagged a sponsorship from Goldfren brake pads (Goldfren India), said he did a lot of preparations for the new season. ”I have tuned my bike to the extreme level which gave me the confidence to go all out at Chennai and took me to the podium. I have done a lot of modifications in my bike and reduced my weight to be fit for the new season,’’ he said.

Riyaz learnt the nuances of racing from his father Mohammed Yousuf. “I owe my career in racing to my father. He taught me the finer points of racing, particularly the tuning aspect, which is very crucial to any race goers,’’ he said.

