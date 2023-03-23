Hyderabad’s Narayana Murthy defends tennis doubles title in Thailand

Hyderabad’s Kothyala Venkata Narayana Murthy defended his tennis title at the MT 400 World Tennis Masters tour in Thailand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Kothyala Venkata Narayana Murthy defended his tennis title at the MT 400 World Tennis Masters tour at the Greta Sports Club in Pattaya, Thailand.

The defending champions won the doubles title in the 45+category along with his partner Ameeth Anknath Aher from Nasik.

The Indian duo downed China’s Lui Wing and Han Xiao 6-3, 6-3 in the final. However, he lost in the semifinals in the singles category. In the 50+ category, he paired with Kumar Rajan Nirmal from (Tamil Nadu ) to bag the runners-up trophy.

Also Read Hyderabad cricketers Pranavi, Mamata for Hong Kong T20 tournament