Hyderabad cricketers Pranavi, Mamata for Hong Kong T20 tournament

The two Hyderabad cricketers received communication from Cricket Hong Kong in this regard and they will join the list of global stars competing in the tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women cricketers Pranavi Chandra Velagapdi and Mamatha Madiwala have been invited to compete in the upcoming 2nd FairBreak Invitational T20 cricket tournament which will be held in Hong Kong from April 1 to 16.

The two city cricketers received a communication from Cricket Hong Kong in this regard and they will join the list of global stars competing in the tournament. The tournament will have six teams and it has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The two players now need to submit clearance (NOC) certificates from the home board to compete in the league.

Pranavi, who is also Hyderabad senior women’s team vice-captain, was part of the Deepthi Sharma-led Velocity team for the Women’s T20 tournament last year. The bowling all-rounder is eager to make the best use of the opportunity. Mamatha, a hard-hitting batter, was part of the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy. Both the players are being mentored by Former BCCI junior selection committee chairman V Chamundeswaranath and train at the Ramanaidu Cricket Academy in Madhapur.

The league will have star cricketers like Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Sciver from England, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor form West Indies, Suzie Bates from New Zealand, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail from South Africa, to name a few.