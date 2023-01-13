Hyderabad’s nine-year-old Tanvee for World Women’s 9-ball championship

The child prodigy will compete in the 2023 Kamui World Women's 9-Ball Championship which is slated to be held in Atlantic City from January 19 to 22 after a four-year hiatus.

Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-born nine-year-old Tanvee Vallem, who is living in Maryland in the US now, has added another feather in her cap by becoming the youngest ever to get an invite to participate in the World Women’s 9-Ball Championship.

The child prodigy will compete in the 2023 Kamui World Women’s 9-Ball Championship which is slated to be held in Atlantic City from January 19 to 22 after a four-year hiatus. Tanvee achieved a similar feat when she participated in the World Junior 9 Ball Championship held in Puerto Rico in November 2022.

Tanvee who lives in the US with her parents is coached by Roy Pastor, who is the lead instructor for Break and Run Junior Instruction Programme, a free online programme by Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) focused primarily on juniors.

Tanvee also secured a sponsorship contract with Predator Group last week. The 64-player event will have a total prize fund of $148,000 with $30,000 to be awarded to the winning player. Great Britain’s Kelly Fisher will be defending champion after she won the title for the second time in 2019, when the tournament was staged in Sanya, China.

Two-time World Ladies Billiards and Snooker Association World Champion; 49-year-old Chitra Magimairaj from Bengaluru is also set to compete in this event. The Women’s WPA 9 Ball World Championship tournament which is an invite-only championship was kicked off in 1990, but it got shelved due to the pandemic and is currently returning after a four-year hiatus.