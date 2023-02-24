Hyderabad’s Rashmikaa, Vaidhehi pair in finals of ITF Women Tennis Tournament

Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Choudhary entered the final

Shrivalli Rashmikaa (right) and Vaidhehi Choudhary.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Choudhary entered the final of the women’s doubles final at the Tennis Project ITF Women $15k tennis tournament in Gurgaon, Haryana on Friday.

The pair defeated Weronika Baszak of Paland and Fanny Ostlund of Sweden 3-6, 7-5, (10-7).
Earlier in the quarterfinal, the Indian pair downed their compatriots Humera Baharmus and Yubrani Banerjee 6-1,6-1 to make it to the last four.

In the singles, Rashmikaa defeated Sai Samitha 6-3, 6-3 in the first round before losing to Japan’s Saki Imamura 2-6, 5-7 in the pre-quarterfinals.

