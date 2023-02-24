Hyderabad’s Rashmikaa, Vaidhehi pair in finals of ITF Women Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Choudhary entered the final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa (right) and Vaidhehi Choudhary.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Choudhary entered the final of the women’s doubles final at the Tennis Project ITF Women $15k tennis tournament in Gurgaon, Haryana on Friday.

The pair defeated Weronika Baszak of Paland and Fanny Ostlund of Sweden 3-6, 7-5, (10-7).

Earlier in the quarterfinal, the Indian pair downed their compatriots Humera Baharmus and Yubrani Banerjee 6-1,6-1 to make it to the last four.

In the singles, Rashmikaa defeated Sai Samitha 6-3, 6-3 in the first round before losing to Japan’s Saki Imamura 2-6, 5-7 in the pre-quarterfinals.