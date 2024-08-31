HYDRAA Commissioner examines encroachments in Patancheru, Ameenpur

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath visited several lakes in Ameenpur and Patancheru mandals of Sanagreddy district on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 08:15 PM

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath is talking to officials at Saki Cheruvu in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath visited several lakes in Ameenpur and Patancheru mandals of Sanagreddy district on Saturday.

Since he received multiple complaints about the encroachments in these lakes, Ranganath asked the officials of the Irrigation department to identify the encroachments in these lakes.

He also enquired about the extent of encroachments in Saki Cheruvu located close to Patancheru bus station.