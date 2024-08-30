HYDRAA demolishes illegal constructions on Ramnagar nala

Move comes after agency chief AV Ranganath made a surprise visit to Musheerabad constituency on Wednesday evening where locals complained of encroachment of nala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 August 2024, 12:48 PM

Demolitions being taken up in Manemma Gully at Ramnagar Crossroads.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials on Friday demolished illegal constructions that were taken up encroaching nalas (drains), in Mannemma Basthi near Ramnagar Crossroads in Musheerabad.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath made a surprise visit to Musheerabad constituency on Wednesday evening and during the visit, locals complained that due to the encroachment of nala, the road had become narrow.

The women complained that every time it rains, the flood water enters the houses, and they face severe problems. Ranganath ordered the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Town Planning and Revenue officials to examine the details of those who occupied the road and took up the constructions and the related land documents.

After going through the documents and the plans, it was found that the constructions on nala were illegal, hence Ranganath ordered the demolition of illegal constructions.