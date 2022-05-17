Hypertension on the rise in Hyderabad: Study

Published Date - 03:59 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: A collaborative study by Gleneagles Global Hospitals (GGH), Hyderabad and Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Telangana chapter, which screened nearly 10,000 patients in Hyderabad, has said that 50 percent of the population in the city is prone to hypertension.

The survey, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed science journal, was released here on Tuesday by State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on the occasion of World Hypertension Day.

The survey involved screening of 10,000 patients and with the help of statisticians from Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the samples were analysed. The interim results of 5, 000 patients were presented on Tuesday, officials from Gleneagles Global Hospitals and CSI, Telangana chapter, said.

Dr Sai Sudhakar, Joint Secretary, CSI, Telangana chapter, said that prevalence of hypertension increased to 40 percent from earlier average rate of 25 percent.

“The reason of spike in hypertension during Covid time could be lifestyle changes like work from home leading to sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity and other factors like job loss stress, financial loss stress, etc. The average BMI was found to be more than 24 (overweight) in 70 percent of the population which could also be the one of the major causes,” Dr Sai Sudhakar said.

The president of CSI, Telangana chapter, Dr Rajeev Garg said “We have screened population who are 25 years to 50 years of age. It is alarming to see that even younger people are becoming more hypertensive and diabetics. When analysed the lifestyle of the surveyed, dietary habits, smoking, stress levels are major factors contributing to hypertension, coronary artery disease and diabetes and obesity among the people”.

