Hysea unveils campaign to reduce single-use plastic in IT corridor

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) Infrastructure Forum launched an initiative to reduce single-use-plastic in the IT corridor on Wednesday. A round table meeting of IT companies was organised and at the launch of this initiative, a comprehensive handbook was released, authored by Wing Commander B Srikanth, director – APAC, Real Estate & Facilities, Pegasystems Worldwide India and Mohammad Sharfoddin, head – Centre of Excellence, Environment Health and Safety, Cognizant Technologies.

This guide is designed to assist businesses in meeting their commitments to be single-use-plastic free and thereby contribute positively towards betterment of the city. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Dept, Govt of Telangana, congratulated Hysea for launching this initiative and said, “IT Industry has always been supportive of environment and sustainability initiatives in the past whether it was Haritha-Haram or Ground Water recharge initiative and I wish this new initiative a grand success”.

Hysea president and Infopeers CEO Bharani Aroll in his address stressed the need to raise public awareness about plastic waste, restrict toxic and avoidable plastic usage, and improve plastic waste management for recycling and re-manufacturing.

