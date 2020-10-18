Hyderabad: Hyundai forms rain relief task force to assist customers

Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team has positioned to support the customers and additionally 50% discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles is offered

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced the formation of a special relief task force to support the customers in flood-hit Hyderabad. Tarun Garg, Director-Sales, Marketing & Service said, “Recently, Hyderabad witnessed an unfortunate event of floods.To combat the situation, we have ramped up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Hyderabad to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind.”

A dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team has positioned to support the customers and additionally 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles is offered.

The customers can reach Hyundai through dedicated helpline number 0124-2564645 / Toll Free:18001024645 for any assistance, a press release said.

