Event Needz Platform for event industry launched at T-Hub

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 March 2024, 06:03 PM

Hyderabad: Kompalli Data Solutions Pvt Ltd., a Hyderabad-based startup has unveiled an innovative platform for event industry titled ‘Event Needz’ at T-Hub on Tuesday.

The online marketplace platform will serve as a comprehensive aggregator, connecting users with a diverse array of service providers, event-related rentals, and sales vendors all under one roof, a press release said.

Event Needz simplifies the process of event execution by being a one-stop destination for the entire spectrum of event requirements including event planning, services, and products such as corporate conferences, wedding celebrations, social events etc.

Through Event Needz, customers can control the option to receive calls from vendors or not and can explore vendor profiles and stories to make informed choices.

The events platform promises to offer a particular module for vendors, allowing them to manage their profiles, products, services, pricing, and bids for inquiries seamlessly.

With the ‘No Rush Bidding’ feature, vendors can submit their bids within a specified expiry date, making the bidding process fair and transparent for all, Jyotsna Kompalli, MD & CEO, Event Needz, said. Ends