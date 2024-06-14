Hyundai India recalls 1,744 units of Ioniq 5 over charging issues

The company is recalling the units manufactured between July 21, 2022 and April 30, 2024 to fix the part, data on the SIAM website said

By PTI Updated On - 14 June 2024, 12:40 PM

Price of Ioniq 5 starts at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India is recalling 1,744 units of its electric model Ioniq 5, due to an issue with the integrated charging control unit, as per the information available with industry body SIAM.

The company is recalling the units manufactured between July 21, 2022 and April 30, 2024 to fix the part, data on the SIAM website said. The company is recalling the units due to “potential issue in integrated charging control unit which may discharge 12V battery”, it stated.

When contacted, a Hyundai company spokesperson said: “At Hyundai Motor India, customer safety is our top priority. The Ioniq 5 recall is a proactive step to inspect and upgrade the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) in the affected vehicles at no cost to the customers.”

The company’s dedicated teams will be in touch with vehicle owners and guide them through the recall process, the spokesperson said. Price of Ioniq 5 starts at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom).