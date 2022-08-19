‘I feel I am a besura as I have not learned music, but I make music with my heart,’ says Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali (File Photo)

Hyderabad: ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal ka Jeena’, ‘Na Tum Jano Na Hum’ — these songs have been an all-time favourite for the ’90s kids. The millennials as well as the Gen-Z have grown up with fond memories of Lucky Ali’s evergreen music.

Lucky Ali, one of India’s most eminent musicians, broke the internet with an impromptu gig in Goa in 2020, and his craze has been doubling with the trend culture. He is coming up with a new song titled ‘Mohobbat Zindagi’, to swoon us all over. The singer recently engaged with his audience Live on ShareChat and Moj spilling beans about his new song.

Explaining the idea behind coming up with his latest song, ‘Mohabbat Zindagi’, he revealed, “During these uncertain times like Covid-19 and war, everybody is trying to seek optimism. The idea here was to express some positivity, rather than preaching.” He also seemed very excited about Martin Dubois being a part of this project.

He further added, “The process of making the song wasn’t very difficult; I just wanted to focus on how an ordinary person wants a simple life in a world full of questions.” He also showed his affection towards the culture of Goa and highlighted how he wanted to explore Goa’s ‘unexplored’ locations.

On creating and performing music

Lucky Ali has always been known for his soulful, feet-tapping, and unique rhythms. When asked how he differs his creation from mainstream Bollywood music, he said, “Everything is in the seven notes of Sargam, but I am on a constant search and want to attain the eighth note, which is a note of silence, ‘Moksh’. I want to reach there as an artiste.”

He also revealed how he doesn’t consider himself melodious but just trusts his music. He added, “I feel I am a ‘besura’. I have not learned music, but I trust the process and put my heart into whatever I do. We don’t do ‘riyaaz’ as well; we just say a ‘dua’ before our performance at every concert and leave the rest to God. We want people to enjoy our music.”

When asked if he felt his music is like wine, he expressed, “I don’t like wine, but I feel my music is more like a pickle. It resembles our culture and always gets better with time.”

On shooting for music videos

Lucky Ali also revealed the fun parts of creating projects. “I find the process of recording a song much more enjoyable than shooting for it. One can make as many mistakes as possible and correct them while recording since nobody is watching you. But in the case of shooting, the tight schedules and the need for cinematic perfection is something that brings a lot of pressure.”

On learning music

Reminiscing about his early days, he mentioned how he ran a carpet cleaning business as he did not want to act in films. “My father wanted me to act, but the times had changed drastically. I enjoyed being among musicians way more; it has always been fun with them.”

He also explained how he spent a lot of time looking at legendary musicians to learn from them. He further discussed how difficult it is to play somebody else’s tune. “If you like a tune, it would be very difficult for you to recreate it with the same chords. Likewise, my music is very easy to sing, but very difficult to play,” he shared.

During the session, Lucky Ali also inspired the young audience with learnings from his life. He advised and emphasised the importance of reading holy books to gain stability in life and not fear failures, as one cannot always be successful.