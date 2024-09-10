I-League 3: Hyderabad’s Abbas Union FC progress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 11:22 PM

Abbas Union FC squad in Srinagar.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Abbas Union FC (AUFC) secured a spot in the final round of the I-League 3 with a 1-0 win over Southern Sporting Union in Srinagar on Monday.

Imran Ali’s decisive goal in the 78th minute earned the Hyderabad club three crucial points, propelling them into the next round. AUFC tallied nine points from their four Group E matches, notching three wins along the way.

Results: Abbas Union FC 1 (Imran Ali 78’) bt Southern Sporting Union 0.