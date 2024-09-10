Telangana’s Vritti grabs silver in swimming nationals

Vritti clocked 4:25:09s, narrowly missing the top spot in the women’s 400m freestyle in the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championship in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal secured a silver medal in the women’s 400m freestyle at the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championship in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday.

Vritti clocked 4:25:09s, narrowly missing the top spot, which was clinched by Karnataka’s Harshita Ramachandra, who won gold with a time of 4:24:70s. New Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva took bronze with a time of 4:30:94s.

Results: 400m freestyle: Women: 1. Harshita Ramachandra (KAR) (4:24:70s), 2. Vritti Agarwal (TG)(4:25:09s), 3. Bhavya sachdeva (DL) (4:30:94s).