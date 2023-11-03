I-League football: Sreenidi Deccan FC put four past Inter Kashi to continue winning start

Goals from Rosenberg Gabriel, Pawan Kumar, Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana gave the Deccan Warriors all three points as Inter Kashi got on the scoresheet through Mario Barco

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club defeated Inter Kashi 4-1 in an attacking display of football in Matchweek 2 of the I-League football season here at the Deccan Arena on Friday. Goals from Rosenberg Gabriel, Pawan Kumar, Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana gave the Deccan Warriors all three points as Inter Kashi got on the scoresheet through Mario Barco.

Inter Kashi, who are playing their first ever season in the I-League, started off the brighter of the two teams, keeping the ball and launching attacks but Sreenidi Deccan overcame this initial wave and took control of the game. Rosenberg produced the first save of note from Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja in the 20th minute, forcing the custodian into a reflex save at his near post. But the Mumbai-born Rosenberg was not to be denied seven minutes before half time as he played a one-two with Lalromawia and finished coolly to break the deadlock.

The second half saw Sreenidi Deccan in cruise mode as they moved the ball around confidently, making the Inter Kashi players work hard. In the 56th minute, Faysal Shayesteh sent in a long free-kick which Arindam tried to come and collect but he was beaten to it by defender Pawan Kumar who scored his first goal for Sreenidi Deccan FC, doubling their lead.

From there, it was a question of how many as the Deccan Warriors piled on the pressure and ran Inter Kashi ragged. Substitutes Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana got in on the act, putting a gloss on the scoreline, the former in the 76th minute and the latter in the 85th. Inter Kashi got themselves a consolation goal in stoppage time as Mario Barco rose highest to head in a corner but the damage had long been done.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Aizawl FC in their next game which will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on November 7.

