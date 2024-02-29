I League: Sreenidi Deccan held by Mohammedan SC’s late strike

David Castaneda scored very early on for the Deccan Warriors but his goal was eventually cancelled out by Mohammedan SC substitute Mohammad Jassim as both teams settled for a point each in this top of the table clash.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 11:48 PM

Players of Sreenidi Deccan and Mohammedan SC in action during the clash.

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club conceded late to drop two points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Matchweek 16 I-League clash here at the Deccan Arena on Thursday.

Sreenidi Deccan made a bright start as they went ahead in the 3rd minute when Castaneda headed in Faysal Shayesteh’s corner but the game went into a lull after that. Neither team could create clear chances as Sreenidi Deccan shut up shop and Mohammedan SC were unable to break them down.

The second half picked up from where the first ended as the midfield battle intensified. Sreenidi Deccan substitutes Ibrahim Sissoko and William Alves tried to make things happen but were unable to double their team’s lead. The Deccan Warriors’ inability to put the game to bed came back to haunt them as Mohammedan equalised through Jassim’s long range strike in the 82nd minute.

After 16 games, Sreenidi Deccan remain in second place with 33 points while Mohammedan are at the top of the table with 35 points. The Deccan Warriors will play Real Kashmir in their next game at the Deccan Arena on March 4.