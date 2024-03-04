I League: Ten man Sreenidi Deccan fall to late defeat against Real Kashmir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 11:06 PM

Players of Sreenidi Deccan and Real Kashmir vie for the ball during the clash.

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club succumbed to two late goals by Real Kashmir Football Club, going down 2-3 in a Matchweek 17 I-League clash here at the Deccan Arena on Monday.

The Deccan Warriors also saw defender Sajid Dhot sent off for two bookable offences as they lost more ground in the I-League title race, falling to their third home defeat of the season. The corresponding fixture between Sreenidi Deccan and Real Kashmir had ended in a 0-0 draw and the first half showed signs of that being repeated as stoppages and injuries took momentum out of the game.

Neither side was able string a good passing sequence together but the Snow Leopards struck late as forward Gnohere Krizo overpowered Sajid Dhot inside the penalty area and bundled the ball into the back of the net to give his side the lead.

Sreenidi Deccan came back firing on all cylinders in the second half as winger Rilwan Hassan helped them overturn the deficit with a goal and assist. He first equalised in the 58th minute with a tap-in after Lalnuntluanga squared the ball to him inside the box and three minutes later, crossed the ball in for defender Eli Sabia to head home and give Sreenidi Deccan a 2-1 lead.

It seemed the Deccan Warriors would hold on for three points but Sajid’s sending off in the 86th minute changed the whole complexion of the game. From the resulting free-kick, Tariq Mir caught goalkeeper Albino Gomes off guard and the ball flew into the back of the net from 40 yards.

As the game went into stoppage time, Eli Sabia was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box and Krizo converted the spot kick to win it for Real Kashmir. Sreenidi Deccan remain on 33 points from 17 matches but Real Kashmir have climbed above them to second in the I-League points table with the same points based on the head-to-head record.