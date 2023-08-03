I never get angry, i’m married for 45 yrs: Dhankhar to Kharge

Rajya Sabha witnessed some lighter moments when Mallikarjun Kharge asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhakhar why he is angry to which he responded that he never does as he is married for 45 years

By PTI Published Date - 05:56 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Thursday, August 03, 2023. (Photo: IANS/SANSAD TV/Video Grab)

New Delhi: Amid heated exchanges between the opposition and the ruling party members over the Manipur issue, Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed some lighter moments when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhakhar why he is angry to which he responded that he never does as he is married for 45 years.

After the chairman allowed Kharge to speak, the Congress leader said he is made to sit within two seconds.

“‘Aap jara gusse mein the shayad’ (You were probably a little angry),” Kharge said, to which Dhakhar responded: “Sir (Kharge), I am a married man for 45 years. Mein kabhi gussa nahin karta (I never get angry),” leading to laughter from the members.

“‘Kabhi gussa nahi karta’. And Mr (P) Chidambaram, a very distinguished senior advocate, will know as senior advocates, we have no right to show our anger at least to the authority. You are an authority,” Dhankhar said while pointing towards Kharge.

The chairman also said he cannot discuss about his wife in the house as she is not a member of the house.

He then urged Kharge to “modify” the comment that he gets angry.

At this, Kharge said, “Aap gussa nahi karte. Dekhate nahi. Lekin barabar andar se karte ho (You don’t show your anger, but from within, you get angry).” This lead to another round of laughter in the house, with both sides enjoying the lighter moments.