I never took myself so seriously as an actor before: Triptii Dimri

By IANS Updated On - 20 July 2024, 02:30 PM

New Delhi: It has been seven years since Triptii Dimri stepped into the world of cinema and has tasted success with her work in ‘Qala’ and ‘Animal’, among others. However, there was a time when the national crush did not take herself “so seriously as an actor.”

Triptii made her debut with ‘Poster Boyz’ in 2017 and subsequently featured in much-talked-about projects such as ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Qala’, and ‘Animal’, earning her the title of ‘National Crush’.

Talking about her seven-year journey in Hindi cinema, Triptii told IANS: “It’s been very exciting. When I started off, I did not know that I would be working with such great actors and directors because I never took myself so seriously as an actor earlier.”

After working in her debut film, the actress left everything to fate.

“I thought, ‘chalo, ek film mil gaya. Let’s see if I get another one or not’. But luckily, the stars were in my favour, and I landed an audition for ‘Laila Majnu’,” said the actress, who hails from Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

Triptii revealed that she did not initially go to the auditions for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial ‘Laila Majnu’, which was released in 2018. Instead, she was spotted by the film’s casting director.

“I was not there to audition, but the casting director found me. He said I looked Kashmiri and should audition for it, and that’s how I got that film. That’s when I thought maybe there is something for me here, and I should take it seriously.”

The 30-year-old star said that she did not know what acting was.

“I never took acting classes. I had no concept of good, bad, or overacting. So, after the first schedule of ‘Laila Majnu’ wrapped, I enrolled in acting classes, and that’s when I understood the world…”

A graduate of Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College, Triptii expressed gratitude for her “overwhelming journey.”

“I think it’s been an exciting and overwhelming journey. The kind of love I get from fans of ‘Qala’, ‘Bulbul’, ‘Laila Majnu’, and ‘Animal’ makes you feel good… When you start working on a project, you want people to associate with the characters you play. When that happens, it makes me feel really good,” she added.

Things took a positive turn for Triptii in 2023 after she featured in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, which gave her the title of “National Crush.”

When asked how she feels about the title, Triptii responded, “More than the tag, it is love. It feels wonderful because, as I have said, whenever you do a project, you want people to look at you and remember you and the character names.

“When that happens, that makes me really happy, when I walk out and people call me ‘Bulbul’ or ‘Qala’… If I go to Kashmir, nobody calls me by my name; they say ‘Laila’…”

The actress said that she does find the tag “wonderful,” but at the same time, the love that she is receiving too is an “overwhelming” feeling.

“This love keeps you motivated as an actor. It makes you want to work harder on your craft so that you can keep making people believe in you, which is something important,” she said.

Triptii’s latest release is ‘Bad Newz’ with Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal. After a string of dramas, this comedy is a first for the actress.

The actress said that comedy is a tough genre to master because what seems funny on screen to the audience needs to be executed very seriously while shooting.

“As an actor, I feel it is very difficult to crack,” she said.

“It’s my first time doing comedy, and I was very nervous initially because first times are always difficult. I was excited as well because, as an actor, I always want to try different things.”

Triptii said that she doesn’t want to stay in a “comfort zone.”

“If you keep doing similar things, you find your comfort zone there. If you are in your comfort zone, there is no scope for growth,” she said.