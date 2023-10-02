“I share a great bond with Shahid’s children”: Supriya Pathak

Mumbai: Actor Supriya Pathak got candid about her bond with her stepson Shahid Kapoor and his kids.

“Shahid is my son, and his kids are my grandchildren. I share a great bond with both my grandchildren, and as a family, we all put in efforts to strengthen our bonds. We are very family-oriented and believe in sticking together through thick and thin. I feel as generations pass, the bonds within families evolve. I have a friendlier and more open relationship with my daughter than I had with my mother,” Supriya said in a statement.

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur got married in 1988 and have two kids, son Ruhaan Kapoor and daughter Sanah Kapur. Pankaj was first married to Neelima Azeem, with whom he had Shahid.

Supriya opened up about her equation with her family during the promotion of her new film ‘Gangster Ganga’. It is touted to be a heartwarming story of a grandma and her grandson and the evolution of their relationship.

Reflecting on her diverse characters, she stated, “Regardless of the role or genre that comes my way, it has to be significant and exciting. ‘Hansa’ was a unique character and it had a great impact on the audience , and then I portrayed ‘Dhankor’ in Ramleela, which was different yet important and unique. I feel I’m offered more interesting roles now than I used to be in my youth.

Nowadays, there’s so much happening, and the work I get is exciting. I enjoy working and bringing my characters to life. ‘Gangster Ganga’ can be streamed on JioCinema from October 4.