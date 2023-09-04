I still remain optimistic about playing for India: Abhimanyu Easwaran

New Delhi: Bengal and India-A cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran has been on the fringe of the national team for the last few years. His mighty statistics in First class and List-A cricket are impressive and justify his talent. He has scored at an average of 47.27 over 34 innings for India A as an opener, with six hundred and a best of 233.

Abhimanyu has been a productive batter for Bengal. Except for one season the 2019 20 Ranji Trophy in which he scored just 258 runs in 17 innings, he barely missed any chance to score runs.

However, when the Indian squad was announced for the West Indies tour, which marked the beginning of a new WTC cycle, Abhimanyu found himself ignored. While Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in the Indian Team after a magnificent IPL and domestic performance, Abhimanyu, despite scoring a lot of runs, is still waiting for the India cap.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Abhimanyu talked about his setbacks and plans for strengthening himself for the future.

Q. What are you doing these days?

A. All well. I just came home for about five days, I went to Pondicherry with the Bengal team. I have four days’ holiday and will be leaving for the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bangalore. I need to report there on September 7 for a 10-day training camp.

Q. India recently went on the West Indies tour. How disappointing was it for you to not see your name in the squad since many former Indian Cricketers showed their disappointment?

A. Obviously, disappointment was there. It was disheartening, but I have always said that I will never give up on my dream of representing the Indian Cricket Team. Selection is something that is not in my hands, my focus remains on getting better every day and reaching the best of my abilities. A small setback won’t overshadow the hard work and dedication that I have been putting in for so many years. It doesn’t really affect much.

Q. How do you plan your fitness and training? What sort of importance does it have in your cricket?

A. Well fitness is really important for me and I really enjoy it, if I am fit I will be executing my skills in a better way. I want to perform in all formats and I think fitness and training is the key to it. I have been training with Harsha, the India A team trainer since I am the target batsman selected by the NCA. I have been doing programs assigned by him and I really enjoy training since it has resulted in my performance. I need to follow a strict diet which is healthy. I gave up eating food that involves tel (oil), maida (flour), or any fatty material. I gave up on Coke and soft drinks because that would hinder my performance.

Q. Your performance in the Deodhar Trophy was impressive, yet you guys didn’t win the final?

A. Yes, I think the team that we got was really tough. We played very good cricket throughout the tournament. It was just a matter of a few good overs of batting which could have won us the tournament. The silver lining is in the rich learning experience that I got playing in the tournament. Sharing the field with different players from different regions gave us a feel of camaraderie. Every tournament teaches something different and I think the Deodhar Trophy was no exception.

Q. You have played and closely watched a decade of cricket since your first-class debut in 2013. What are the fondest memories of cricket you have and how has your cricket grown in these years?

A. I made my debut against U.P. back in 2013 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata and it’s been a journey of a decade so it’s very difficult to pick one. But, the first Century that I scored at the Eden Gardens against Tamil Nadu will be my fondest memory in Cricket. I was making my way back into the team, I was not in the initial squad which was announced. However, I performed well in U-19 and U-23 and made my way back into the team. Reaching the Ranji finals is another memory which is very close to my heart.

Q. You first stayed in Uttarakhand and then shifted to Bengal to play cricket? And also about your Academy that is in Dehradun?

A. I was 10 years old when I shifted to Kolkata because Dehradun was not affiliated with BCCI. So my dad and I went to different cities and then we decided to settle down in Kolkata since they have very good facilities for the junior cricketers. I take it as an honour to represent Bengal for the last 10 years and I have really enjoyed playing in Bengal. I take it as an honour and responsibility to have the academy by my name. It serves as a catalyst for emerging talent to realise their cricketing dream. It reminds me of my days when I saw these youngsters working hard for cricket. I am witnessing the future of Indian cricket rejuvenating in front of my eyes.

Q. You got a chance to trial with Delhi Capitals mid-season. What was it like? Did you interact with any players or coaching staff?

A. A good learning experience I would say. I wasn’t expecting that, I replaced the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti who is a bowler. Since DC wanted some batting depth they called me. However, it was for a few days but I had a very rich experience watching foreign players like David Warner batting in the nets. The focus was on the game so there was not any interacting session.

Q. Does it bother you not getting picked up by any IPL franchise?

A. IPL is a big platform and it takes continuous good performance to reach there which I will continue to do and thrive for me and the rest I leave to the selectors because that’s their job.

Q. There is a common general perception among all that you need to have a solid IPL season under your belt with a good domestic season to get selected for the Indian National Team. How do you see it?

A. No, there is nothing like this. If you are good at something you will get that. Q. There have been a few moments when you have come close to getting the Indian Cap, but still, it seems so far. Does it hurt you not getting it? A. I had very close calls but I still remain optimistic about playing for the country. Every challenge like this pushes me to work harder and get the National Cap.

Q. You played in the Dhaka Premier League this year. What was the experience of it? What are your plans for playing the County Cricket Championship since many players are playing in the tournament?

A. It was very rich, I got the chance to interact with many international players. The challenges helped me improve my game better. I don’t want to be a particular format player, I want to be an improvised player and play all formats. County Cricket is a great tournament and playing in different conditions surely develops you as a player. I am open to all opportunities if given.

Q. However, you didn’t play any games in the Bangladesh Tour but you have experience travelling with the team. What do you seek from the experience?

A. It was a precious experience for me. To be a part of the Indian cricket team is like fulfilling the dream and much more it is like a step closer to getting selected for the team. The culture is fantastic, everyone wants to perform and share positivity. I had a chat with many senior cricketers and coaching staff who always motivated me to perform well.

