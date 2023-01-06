Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad falter against Andhra

Suffer 154-run loss after being skittled out for 246 in big chase

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s dismal show continued as they succumbed to their third loss in four matches when they went down to Andhra by massive 154 runs on the fourth day of the Group B Ranji Trophy match in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Chasing a massive target of 401 for victory, Hyderabad, who resumed at 75/2 on final day, were all out for 246 runs in 73.3 overs. For Andhra, KV Sasikanth returned with an impressive figures of 5/68. K Sudharsan scalped three wickets to share the spoils. Ricky Bhui, who slammed 116 runs in the second innings, was adjudged player of the match.

Also Read Ranji Trophy: Uphill task for Hyderabad

Earlier, with a mountain to climb, Hyderabad batters never looked like chasing the target. They lost wickets at regular intervals that hampered their chase. It began when overnight batter K Rohit Rayudu (46) fell on the fourth ball of the day without adding to his overnight score in the bowling of Sasikanth. On the very next ball, Sasikanth then dismissed Bhavesh Seth for a nought to reduce Hyderabad to 75/4.

Chandan Sahani (56) tried to delay the inevitable with his 87-ball essay that was laced with 10 boundaries. T Ravi Teja (22) and M Shashan (33) were the other notable performers in otherwise poor batting performance. After four matches, Hyderabad have just one point from their drawn match against Tamil Nadu. They went down to Mumbai and Assam in their previous matches before this loss to Andhra.