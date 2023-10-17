| I Try To Operate According To What Team Wants To Play Latham On Handling Captaincy Pressure

I try to operate according to what team wants to play: Latham on handling captaincy pressure

Chennai: Back at the helm of affairs after Kane Williamson’s injury, New Zealand captain Tom Latham on Tuesday said he always tried to operate according to what his team wanted to play.

Regular skipper Williamson returned to action on Friday after nearly five months, having nursed an ACL injury, before suffering a thumb fracture against Bangladesh that ruled him out again for a few matches.

“From my point of view, I try to operate on how the team wants to play, and try to secure the team game as best as I can,” Latham said ahead of New Zealand’s World Cup match against Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

“I always try to give the trust back to the bowlers on how to operate, field placements, and ensure that the guys talk to each other as much as they can,” he said at a pre-match press conference.

The Afghans have come into Wednesday’s match after stunning defending champion England on Sunday.

However, Latham said that the upset will not have any impact on the Black Caps’ preparation for Wednesday’s match.

“It doesn’t (change) really. Every game is as important as the next one. From our point of view, we will be going in having prepared the way we have in our last three games,” he said.

“Afghanistan had a good run a few nights ago and played a fantastic game (against England). We are high on confidence, and we are looking to perform to the fullest tomorrow. It’s going to be a big challenge against them, but we have done it in the past.” Asked about the biggest challenge that the New Zealanders have faced in this tournament, Latham said, “For us, it’s all about trying to adapt to the surfaces as fast as we can. Some surfaces are different, and some may change throughout the 50 overs. So, we are trying to overcome this challenge.” On handling pressure, he said, “Kiwis just operate their way. We just try to play our brand of cricket as best as we can.

“There’s an external noise before a tournament and tension against whatever team you play. When the World Cup comes, pressure’s always a bit high, but we try to play as best as we can, and that gives us a good chance.” The cricketing world received good news on Monday that T20 cricket will be a part of programme at the 2028 Olympics.

Latham expressed his delight, besides hoping to play in the competition five years from now.

“It’s fantastic for cricket to be played in Olympics. It’s a pretty cool thing. It is something that has never happened during my time in cricket.

“Obviously, it’s a few years away, but yeah, we will be playing in that tournament, and we’re pretty excited about it,” he signed off.

