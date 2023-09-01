IAF, Army carry out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas

1 September 23

New Delhi: Displaying their unity in purpose, the India Air Force and the Army have carried out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas, the IAF said on Friday.

The IAF also shared on ‘X’ some of the images of the exercise that was undertaken recently.

“#Jointness. Showcasing their unity in purpose, the #IAF and the Indian Army recently carried out helocasting training in remote high altitude areas. @adgpi,” the IAF wrote on ‘X’.

Helocasting is an airborne technique used by small unit, special operations forces to insert troops into a military area of operations.