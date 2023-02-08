IAF plane carrying Army officials, medical specialists takes off for earthquake-hit Turkey

India is extending its support to Turkey through the ongoing crisis after the earthquake that jolted the country on Monday.

By ANI Updated On - 10:14 AM, Wed - 8 February 23

Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force‘s Globemaster C-17 with 100 Indian Army officials along with medical equipment took off for Turkey from Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad on Monday. India is extending its support to Turkey through the ongoing crisis after the earthquake that jolted the country on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Commanding Officer said, “We are taking a level II medical facility to Turkey to treat earthquake victims. A total of 100 Army officials are leaving from here. Medical specialists including surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, critical care specialists, preventive medical specialist, dental officers along with the paramedical staff are present with us.” Earlier on Monday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), in a tweet stated, “The members of #IndianArmy Humanitarian Assistance Team are committed & determined to execute their task and assist the affected people of earthquake hit #Turkiye. The team is well equipped and geared up to provide the relief and medical assistance.” Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet stated, “In942429, 942134, 942038dia dispatches an @adgpi field hospital to Turkiye to establish a 30 bedded medical facility. Its first component has left on @IAF_MCC C17 with a 45-member medical team, including critical care specialists & surgeons. Also has an X-ray machine, ventilators, OT and other equipment.” Earlier on Monday, India’s Air Force plane carrying the first batch of disaster relief material and rescue team to support search and rescue efforts in Turkey reached Adana in the earthquake-hit country. Several other countries have also come forward to assist Turkey after earthquakes shattered lives in the country.

Turkish Embassy in New Delhi tweeted “First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF’s special search & rescue teams and trained dog squads just arrived in Turkiye. Thank you, India for your support and solidarity.” The death toll from the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday is now at least 7,266. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the death toll in Turkey is now at 5,434, CNN reported. At least 31,777 people have been injured in Turkey.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis, Anadolu Agency reported.

Later in the day, an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district jolted the region. The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Goksun, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.