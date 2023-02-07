| Watch Girl Pulled Out Alive From Debris More Than 12 Hours After Earthquake In Turkey

Watch: Girl pulled out alive from debris more than 12 hours after earthquake in Turkey

Amid the devastation caused by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, in which the death toll has crossed 4,400, a video of a young girl rescued from the rubble after more than 12 hours has surfaced online.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

The video shared on Twitter shows the young girl being pulled out alive by the rescue team. The girl looked dazed but appears to have miraculously survived with no serious injury. A rescuer promptly lifted her for further treatment

“Miracle Alert: These rescuers just pulled a young girl alive from the rubble more than 12 hours after the earthquake in Turkey,” read the caption.

Miracle Alert: These rescuers just pulled a young girl alive from the rubble more than 12 hours after the earthquake in Turkey.pic.twitter.com/aTuUBOcX0j — Goodable (@Goodable) February 6, 2023

As the video went viral online, scores of people took to their comment section expressing their happiness and praying for the lives of thousands who were still trapped in the debris.

“Sending prayers for strength to all of them (sic),” said a user. “Some good news (sic),” another comment read. “Miracles do happen even during tragic time (sic),” commented a third user. “Whoever saves a live, saves the world entire (sic),” another user wrote.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit both Syria and Turkey, causing huge devastation and leaving thousands injured or homeless in the two countries. This was followed by two more earthquakes, of magnitude 7.6 and 6.0, striking Turkey.

The rescue operations are under way and along with India, Russia, the USA, South Korea and several other nations announced relief measures to help the affected people.